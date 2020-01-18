Automotive LiDAR Market 2019 In-depth Industry Analysis By Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities and Growth By 2025

The Automotive LiDAR Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

LiDAR technology has taken the automobile world to a whole new level by providing the tools needed for truly safe navigation. Light detection and ranging, also known as “LiDAR” is a remote sensing technology that measures distance by illuminating A target using laser light. In the case of automotive industry, this technology is used to enhance a vehicle’s navigation capabilities by detection and avoidance of obstacles enroute. LiDAR does this by providing clear-cut 3D snapshots of every object in the vehicle’s vicinity. Along with its surveying feature, the LiDar sensors system features automatic speed control, adaptive cruise control systems, braking systems, etc. There are several variants of LiDAR units available today, such as units with 16, 32, and 64 beams of laser light.

The global Automotive LiDAR market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive LiDAR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive LiDAR market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive LiDAR in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive LiDAR manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Innoviz Technologies

LeddarTech

Osram Licht AG

Phantom Intelligence

Princeton Lightwave Inc.

Velodyne Lidar

Quanergy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Cars

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

