Automotive Electric Motor Market Trends and Review 2019-2025: Industry Growth Factors, Key Players, Production, Competitive Analysis and Forecast

The Automotive Electric Motor Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

Electric motor is a machine that transforms or converts electric energy to mechanical energy. Majority of electric motors operate by the internal interaction of magnetic field and winding currents to generate force within the motor. Electric motor finds its major application in the field of industrial fans, machine tools, blowers and pumps, household appliances, disk drives, and machine tools. Generally, electric motor is powered by AC current (power grid, inverters or generators) or direct current (batteries, motor vehicles or rectifiers). Recently various industrial plants have started shifting from gas turbines to electric motors as an alternative source of energy. Energy efficiency is the major factor that has forced the industrial sectors to take such a step. In addition, there is observable transition in the vehicle industry from a phase of traditional vehicles to electric vehicles in various developed and developing countries including U.S., France, Germany, China, Japan and India. The major factor that drives this transition is stringent government regulations that are enforced for reducing the overall greenhouse effect from the environment.

In the wake of a surge in production and sales of new energy vehicles, the NEV drive motor market also booms.

The global Automotive Electric Motor market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electric Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electric Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Electric Motor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Electric Motor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NIDEC

Mabuchi Motor

Mitsuba

ASMO

BorgWarner

Valeo

Denso

BOSCH

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Small Automotive Motor

Automotive Starter and Generator

NEV Motor

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

New Energy Vehicle (NEV)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Electric Motor

1.1 Definition of Automotive Electric Motor

1.2 Automotive Electric Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Small Automotive Motor

1.2.3 Automotive Starter and Generator

1.2.4 NEV Motor

1.3 Automotive Electric Motor Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 New Energy Vehicle (NEV)

1.4 Global Automotive Electric Motor Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Electric Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Electric Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Electric Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Electric Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Electric Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Electric Motor

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Electric Motor

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Electric Motor

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Electric Motor

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Electric Motor

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

