Automotive Cooler Market Trends and Review 2019-2025: Industry Growth Factors, Key Players, Production, Revenue (Value), Price, Forecast
The Automotive Cooler Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
An Automotive Cooler is an automobile window-mounted evaporative air cooler, sometimes referred to as a swamp cooler.
The recent growth in the automotive cooler market can be attributed to the surge in the demand in the automotive industry. Increasing number of vehicles on the road has significantly contributed the growth and development of automotive cooler market. The increasing demand for vehicles and the rising average lifespan of vehicles in operation are likely to drive the market growth as well as the demand for vehicles with HVAC systems, drive its growth. The growing demand for battery-operated electric vehicles and the introduction of coolers with extended service life act as restraints for the market.
The global Automotive Cooler market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Cooler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Cooler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Cooler in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Cooler manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chevron Corporation
Cummins Filtration
Gallay
Hayden Automotive
NENGUN
Calsonic Kansei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Plate and Fin
Tube and Fin
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Cooler
1.1 Definition of Automotive Cooler
1.2 Automotive Cooler Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Cooler Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Plate and Fin
1.2.3 Tube and Fin
1.3 Automotive Cooler Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Automotive Cooler Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Automotive Cooler Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Automotive Cooler Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Cooler Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Automotive Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Automotive Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Automotive Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Automotive Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Automotive Cooler Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Cooler
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Cooler
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Cooler
Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Cooler
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date
3.2 Global Automotive Cooler Manufacturing Plants Distribution
3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Cooler
3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans
