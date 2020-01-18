Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2027
The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market report on the basis of market players
segmented as follows:
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Application:
- Security and Surveillance
- Vehicle Parking
- Traffic Management
- Toll Enforcement
- Others
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by End-users:
- Government
- Homeland Security
- Traffic Department
- Defense
- Others
- Commercial
- Entertainment and Recreation Facilities (Shopping Centers, Multiplexes and Others)
- Dedicated Car Parks
- Others
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Component:
- Hardware
- ANPR Cameras
- Frame Grabber
- Others (Illuminators, Sensors etc.)
- Software
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SA)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SA
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
