Automatic Identification Systems Market 2019 Growth, Trends, Key Companies Profile, Market Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply and Demand Analysis by 2025

The Automatic Identification Systems Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Automatic Identification System (AIS) is an automated, autonomous tracking system which is extensively used in the maritime world for the exchange of navigational informational between AIS-equipped terminals.

The global Automatic Identification Systems market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic Identification Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Identification Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automatic Identification Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automatic Identification Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orbcomm Inc

Japan Radio Company Ltd

Furuno Electric

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Garmin International

SAAB AB

L-3 Communication Holdings Inc

Exactearth

CNS Systems AB

True Heading AB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Onshore-Based Platform

Vessel-Based Platform

Segment by Application

Fleet Management

Maritime Security

Vessel Tracking

Other

