Automated External Defibrillators Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2027

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global automated external defibrillators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Cardiac Science Corporation, and PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH – MEMBER OF YUWELL GROUP).

The global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented as below:

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Technology

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Size

Standard Automated External Defibrillators

Pediatric Automated External Defibrillators

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Public Access

Emergency Medical Services

Homes

Work Spaces

Private Cardiac Clinics

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Automated External Defibrillators Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automated External Defibrillators Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automated External Defibrillators Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald