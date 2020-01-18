ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market by Type, Trends, Cost, Demand, End-user, Industry Growth, and Growth Opportunities to 2025

The ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Computer-controlled terminal located on the premises of financial institutions or elsewhere, though which customers may make deposits, withdrawals or other transactions as they would through a bank teller. Other terms sometimes used to describe such terminals are customer-bank communications terminal (CBCT) and remote service unit (RSU). Groups of banks sometimes share ATMs. Sometimes called Automated Banking Machines.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of the ATM industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2017-2022 market development trends of the ATM industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of the ATM Industry before evaluating its feasibility

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market was valued at 13700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 26400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ATM (Automated Teller Machine) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of ATM (Automated Teller Machine) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their ATM (Automated Teller Machine) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

Euronet Worldwide

NCR

Diebold

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

On site

Off site

Segment by Application

Withdrawals

Transfers

deposits

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

1.1 Definition of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

1.2 ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 On site

1.2.3 Off site

1.3 ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Withdrawals

1.3.3 Transfers

1.3.4 deposits

1.4 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

