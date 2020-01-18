Apricot Oil Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Apricot Oil Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2017 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Apricot Oil market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Apricot Oil market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Apricot Oil market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Apricot Oil among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

The global apricot oil market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the global apricot oil market segmented as vitamins & supplements, massage oil, and cooking oils. Among which, massage oil segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share and expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global apricot oil market over the forecast period, attributed to advantages of apricot oil by the topical application including moisturizing, nourishing, and lubricating properties. Vitamins & supplements segment is followed by body & massage oil segment in the global apricot oil market, attributed to the high demand of apricot oil in nutraceuticals. Based on end-user, the global apricot oil market is fragmented as industries, food services, and consumers. Among end-user market segments, industries segment contribute for relatively high-value share, whereas, consumers segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in the apricot oil market, owing to increasing health consciousness of consumers across the globe. Industries segment is fragmented as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics. Based on distribution channel, the global apricot oil market segmented as wholesalers, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Among which, the wholesale segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas retail segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global apricot oil market over the forecast period. Moreover, retail segment is sub-segmented into in-store and online.

Geographically, the global apricot oil market can be segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regional market, North America accounts for the substantial revenue share in the global apricot oil market, owing to high health consciousness among consumers across the region. Europe is followed by North America in the global apricot oil market with significant value share. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in the apricot oil market, attributed rapidly growing population, increasing demand for aromatherapy and healthy oil options. The Middle East and Africa is expected to contribute for relatively low revenue share in global apricot oil market whereas, the region is expected to register substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Overall, the outlook for the global apricot oil market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

The global apricot oil market growth is driven by increasing demand for cosmetic, pharmaceutical, aromatherapy, and food industry. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, growing economy, and rapid rate of urbanization are factors expected to fuel the growth of global apricot oil market. Moreover, growing supplement market also fueling the global apricot oil market growth. Some of the factors trending the global apricot oil market include mergers & acquisitions between the apricot oil suppliers and end-use industries and high investment in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry. The market players operating in the apricot oil market have a significantly high opportunity in Asia-Pacific attributed to the significantly growing economy and population across the regions.

Few key players in the global apricot oil market includes Life-flo, Frontier Natural Products Co-op., Starwest Botanicals, Shea Moisture, Pre de Provence, Plantlife, Physicians Formula, Organix, NOW Foods, Natures Bounty, Nature's Alchemy, MyChelle, Lotus Touch, Larenim Ltd., Josie Maran cosmetics, Hobe Laboratories Inc., Fit & Fresh, Deep Steep, and Aura Cacia etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

