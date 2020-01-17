Zero-Trust Security Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019 – 2027

About global Zero-Trust Security market

The latest global Zero-Trust Security market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Zero-Trust Security industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Zero-Trust Security market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Drivers and Restraints

Technologies like machine-learning and increasing move of financial institutions towards cloud-systems are expected to drive growth of the zero-trust security systems. These systems are ideal for sensitive sectors like finance, where solutions like biometric security provide an ideal solution for entering secure networks. Additionally, the growth of machine learning is ideal for detecting new threats amidst a sea of rising challenges in the security sector. The growth of the technology, rising investment in new technologies, and increasing shift to the cloud are expected to remain major drivers of growth.

Global Zero-Trust Security Market: Geographical Analysis

The global zero-trust security market is expected to register considerable growth in North America region. The region is home to several tech companies, and is driving growth for supporting technologies like biometric security, AI, and Machine learning. The region is also witnessing a major shift to clouds as major firms like Amazon, Google, Microsoft drive a push towards cloud with competitive plans and supporting infrastructure. The growth of the cloud coupled with innovation from the tech industry is expected to drive growth of the global zero-trust security market in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to surge ahead as increased reliance on a paperless economy drives growth for the regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

