Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

growth dynamics of whole grain and high fiber foods market.

A report on the global whole grain and high fiber foods market is a representation of multiple forces that have aided the growth of this market over the past decade. Furthermore, the report also predicts the trends that are prognosticated to define the scope of the global whole grain and high fiber foods market in the years to come.

Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market: Trends and Opportunities

The wide portfolio of products that are made up of whole grain has given a push to the growth of the global whole grain and high fiber foods market in recent times. There is no contention about the fact that whole grain and high fiber foods have a high nutritional value, and can be consumed by all age groups. This healthy appeal and digestion-friendly nature of whole grain and high fiber foods is expected to take market demand to new heights.

The bakery industry has emerged as a prominent consumer of whole grain and high fiber foods in recent times. Furthermore, the use of whole grain breads for making sandwiches and baguettes in the restaurant industry has also driven demand within the global whole grain and high fiber foods market.

Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market: Regional Outlook

The use of whole wheat bread in food outlets and restaurants in the US has led to the growth of the global whole grain and high fiber foods market in North America. Furthermore, the advent of whole grain foods can be traced to back to the US, Mexico, and Canada which is another key driver of demand within the regional market.

Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global whole grain and high fiber foods market are Cargill, Bob’s Red Mill, Grupo Bimbo, Aryzta, and Food for Life.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald