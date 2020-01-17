Vaginal Specula Market: Rise in Number of Cervical Cancer Incidences

According to new market research titled ‘Vaginal Specula Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Usage, Material, Application, and End User.’ The global vaginal specula market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,094.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 801.78 Mn in 2018. The vaginal specula market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global vaginal specula market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global vaginal specula market, based on the product type, was segmented into two blade, one blade and three blade. In 2018, the two blade segment accounted for the largest market share in the global vaginal specula market. The growth of the two blade segment is expected to grow due to rising product development that has allowed to integrate lighting in the specula that offers vide visibility to doctor to diagnose and treat in the pelvic region.

The significant factors fueling market growth are the rise in the number of cervical cancer incidences, rising numbers of diagnostic services for women’s health. Also, the emerging trend for the integrated centers for gynecologic oncology services is likely to have a positive influence on market growth in the coming years.

The vaginal specula market majorly consists of players such as Cooper Companies, Inc., Welch Allyn (Hill Rom), BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences, Steris, Robinson healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, and OBP Medical Corporation among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in May 2017, OBP Medical, a leading global developer of self-contained, single-use, illuminating medical devices, launched a product, namely Office SPEC and ER-SPEC vaginal specula.

Cervical cancer is one of those diseases having a higher possibility of prevention and treatment. Cervical cancer can be prevented with HPV vaccination and managed effectively. However, cervical cancer remains one of the severe threats to women’s health globally. According to the data published by the WHO in 2018, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in the female population. Annually, over 500,000 women are diagnosed with this cancer type, causing over 270,000 deaths, and more than 75% of cases occur in Africa and India. Therefore, the rise in the number of cervical cancer is leading to greater awareness about this cancer among women, and easy prevention and treatment are encouraging more women to undergo diagnosis as well as take treatment if the results of diagnosis are positive.

