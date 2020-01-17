Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Type (TPE-S, TPE-O, TPE-V, TPE-U, TPE-E, TPE-A), by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Footwear, Plastic Engineering, Wires & Cables, Medical) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Summary
The global Thermoplastic Elastomer market is estimated to grow from USD 21.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.1%. The factors responsible for the growth of the Thermoplastic Elastomer market include Increasing demand for lightweight, high performance materials from the automotive industry. Other supportive factors include replacement of thermoplastics and standard elastomers by TPE due to improved properties. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Thermoplastic Elastomer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. The primary types/elements of Global Thermoplastic Elastomer that are covered in the report include TPE-S, TPE-O, TPE-V, TPE-U, TPE-E, TPE-A. For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Footwear, Plastic Engineering, Wires & Cables, Medical. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Scope
The report on the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market synopsis, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million), Volume (Kiloton)
|Segments Included
|Type, End-Use Industry, and Region
|Regional Coverage
|APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- Arkema (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Kraton Corporation
- Kuraray Co. Ltd
- Other Key Companies
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Type
- TPE-S (Styrenic Block Copolymer)
- TPE-O (Styrenic Block Copolymer)
- TPE-V (Vulcanized PP/EPDM Compound)
- TPE-U (Thermoplastic Urethanes)
- TPE-E (Copolyester Compound)
- TPE-A (Thermoplastic Polyamide)
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by End-Use Industry
- Automotive & Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Footwear
- Plastic Engineering
- Wires & Cables
- Medical
Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving Types of the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market?
- What are the evolving Applications of Thermoplastic Elastomer Market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Providers
- Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of varied segments of Thermoplastic Elastomer Market
- Government bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
