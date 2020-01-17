Talent Management Software Market Newest Business Analysis, Demand, Traits, Evaluation and Forecast 2027 | Cornerstone, Ondemand, Halogen Software, IBM, Lumesse, Oracle Corporation

Sameer Joshi

Talent management system (TMS) software is designed for implementing integrated strategies and improve processes for recruiting, developing, and retaining people with the required skills and aptitude to meet current and future organizational needs. The purpose of the software is to provide strategic assistance to organizations in achieving long-term enterprise goals concerning human capital. Increased globalization and adoption of software tools by organizations are propelling the demand for talent management software in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Cornerstone, 2.Ondemand, Inc., 3.Halogen Software, 4.IBM Corporation, 5.Lumesse, 6.Oracle Corporation, 7.Peoplefluent, 8.Saba Software, 9.SAP Successfactors, 10.TMP Worldwide

What is the Dynamics of Talent Management Software Market?

The talent management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of social platforms and increase demand for cloud-based solutions among enterprises. Also, the need for real-time employee engagement is a significant factor in fueling market growth. However, lack of awareness is a restraining factor for the growth of this market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the evolving need for big data analytics in HR is expected to offer lucrative growth prospects for the talent management software market and the key players.

What is the SCOPE of Talent Management Software Market?

The “Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of talent management software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global talent management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading talent management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global talent management software market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By solution, the market is segmented as workforce planning, learning management, compensation management, talent acquisition, and performance management. Based on service, the market is segmented as professional services and managed services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the enterprise size is classified as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. By industry vertical, the classification is done as BFSI, education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, government, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Talent Management Software Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global talent management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The talent management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

