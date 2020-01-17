Submarine Power Cables Market by Type (HVAC, HVDC), by Material (Conductor, Insulation), by Voltage (Medium, High) by End-Use Industry (Offshore Renewable Power Generation, Island and Inter country Connection) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Submarine Power Cables Market: Summary
The global submarine power cables market is estimated to reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing adoption of offshore wind farms, growing demand for renewable grid connections, and expanding offshore oil and gas platforms are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, authorization process of the project and initial installation cost of the product is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Submarine power cable is a type of transmission cable which carry electronic power below the surface of the water. They are called submarine power cable because they usually carry electric power beneath salt water and many other water sources. For the transmission of electric power through submarine power cables, direct current (DC) is preffered because DC cables requires low reactive power than submarine AC cables. Some key players in submarine power cables market are Nexans SA, The Prysmian Group, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, NKT A/S, and HENGTONG GROUP CO. LTD among others.
Request Sample PDF @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-sample-pdf/
Submarine Power Cables Market: Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high voltage alternating current (HVAC) and high voltage direct current (HVDC). By material, the global market is segmented into conductor and insulator. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented into medium (> 66 kV), high (66 kV to 220 kV), extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV), and ultra-high (> 400 kV). By core the market is segmented into single core and multi-core. By end use industry, the global market is segmented into offshore renewable power generation, island and intercountry connections, and oil and gas.
Request Report Methodology @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-request-methodology/
Submarine Power Cables Market: Report Scope
The report on the submarine power cables market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million), Volume (Kilometer)
|Segments Included
|Type, Material, Voltage, Core, End-Use Industry, and Region
|Regional Coverage
|Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- Nexans SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- The Prysmian Group
- Furukawa Electric Co Ltd
- Intertek Group plc
- HENGTONG GROUP PVT LTD
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
- Hydro Group Plc
- NKT A/S
- ZTT
- TFKable
- Other Key Companies
Submarine Power Cables Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Submarine Power Cables Market by Type
- High voltage alternating current (HVAC)
- High voltage direct current (HVDC)
Submarine Power Cables Market, by Material
- Conductor
- Insulator
Submarine Power Cables Market, by Voltage
- Medium (> 66 kV)
- High (66 kV to 220 kV)
- Extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV)
- Ultra-high (> 400 kV)
Submarine Power Cables Market, by Core (Qualitative Chapter)
- Single Core
- Multi-Core
Submarine Power Cables Market by, End-Use Industry
- Offshore renewable power generation
- Island and Intercountry Connections
- Offshore Oil and Gas
Submarine Power Cables Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Norway
- Sweden
- Denmark
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Submarine Power Cables Market Providers
- Submarine Power Cables Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Submarine Power Cables Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald