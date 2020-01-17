Smart Gas Metering Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast by 2027

What is Smart Gas Metering?

A smart gas meter is an electronic device that records consumption of gas in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. The smart gas meters can be installed for consumers connected to the utility’s grid. Many homes are already switching to smart gas meters and now the big names in the business are offering them for commercial building as well.

The reports cover key market developments in the Smart Gas Metering as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Smart Gas Metering are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Smart Gas Metering in the world market.

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart gas metering market with detailed market segmentation by type, measurement technology and geography. The global smart gas metering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Aging infrastructure, governments and utility companies increasing pressure to provide better water supply will be driving the smart gas metering market in coming year.

– Itron, Inc.

– Elster Group (Honeywell)

– General Electric Corporation

– Landis+GYR

– Aclara Technologies LLC

– KROHNE, Inc.

– Diehl Metering

– Apator Group

– Badger Meter, Inc.

– ABB Ltd.

