Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market 2019-2027 / Size, Share, Regions And Top Key Players

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the silicone adhesives and sealants market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the silicone adhesives and sealants market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the silicone adhesives and sealants market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the silicone adhesives and sealants market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the silicone adhesives and sealants market by segmenting the market based on the type, composition, end-use, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Escalating utilization of silicone adhesives & sealants in vehicles will propagate the expansion of the silicone adhesives and sealants industry over the forecast period. Reportedly, the silicone adhesives & sealants aid in enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle parts and assist in reducing the overall mass of the vehicle, thereby minimizing the carbon emissions in the atmosphere. However, enforcement of strict government laws due to environmental concerns can act as the barrier to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Reports cite that the silicone adhesives & sealants comprise volatile organic compounds that can cause environmental pollution. Moreover, the rising eco-friendly trends witnessed among consumers can prevent them from using the product and this can be detrimental to the surge of the industry over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into One Component, UV Cured, and Two Component. Based on the composition, the industry is classified into Alkoxy Silicones, Amino Silicones, Acetic Silicones, and Oximinics Silicones. In terms of end-use, the industry is classified into Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Marine & Aerospace, Healthcare, and Electrical & Electronics.

The key players included in this market are 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, Master Bond Inc., Benson Polymers Limited, McCoy Soudal, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Aerol Formulations Pvt. Ltd.

