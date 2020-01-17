Serving varied end users, Panic Disorders to underscore growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Panic Disorders market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Panic Disorders market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Panic Disorders market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Panic Disorders market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Drivers and Restraints

The rising prevalence of anxiety and mental disorders, the rising awareness regarding the disorders, and the availability of effective treatment options are some of the vital factors that are estimated to fuel the growth of the global panic disorders market throughout the forecast period. The rising initiatives being taken by the leading players to create an understanding among consumers is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness, especially in underdeveloped and developing economies regarding the severity of these disorders if not treated is one of the key factors likely to restrict the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Nonetheless, at present, several drugs are in different phases of clinical trials, which are expected to be commercialized soon are projected to encourage the growth of the market.

Global Panic Disorders Market: Region-wise Outlook

Among the key regional segments, North America is predicted to lead the global panic disorders market and hold a massive share in the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of players and the growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of effective therapeutics for panic disorders. Furthermore, Europe is expected to remain in the second position throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth in the near future, thanks to the untapped lucrative opportunities for the key players. In addition, the rising purchasing capacity of consumers is expected to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. India and China are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the panic disorders market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for panic disorders is highly competitive in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in it. Some of the key players in the market are H. Lundbeck A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Actavis plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Pfizer, Inc.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Panic Disorders market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Panic Disorders market?

