SaaS Enterprise Resource Planning Market Projections Analysis 2016 – 2024

prominent players operating in the global market has been mentioned in the study, along with detailed profiles and SWOT analysis. The business policies and the tactics adopted by these players have been highlighted in the research study in order to provide a clear understanding of the overall market.

Global SaaS Enterprise Resource Planning Market: Drivers and Barriers

The emergence of cloud technology across the globe gas resulted in a preferential shift from deployment method from on-premise to cloud enterprise resource planning deployment is the key reason augmenting the global SaaS enterprise resource planning market. In addition, the reduced investments and flexibility in diverse IT resources that are being offered by SaaS enterprise resource planning is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast period. The disrupted access and the guarantee of back-up is projected to result in a high number of small and medium enterprises that will implement SaaS enterprise resource planning in the near future.

On the flip side, several issues related to data security is one of the major factors predicted to restrict the growth of the global SaaS enterprise resource planning market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the innovative pricing model, such as pay-as-you-go that has been presented by SaaS enterprise resource planning is expected to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming few years.

Global SaaS Enterprise Resource Planning Market: Regional Outlook

According to the research study, the global market for SaaS enterprise resource planning can ve classified on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead throughout the forecast period and account for a key share of the global market. The high demand for innovative products in SaaS enterprise resource planning and the growing popularity of cloud technology are some of the important factors anticipated to supplement the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness robust growth in the SaaS enterprise resource planning market in the coming few years. The growing emphasis on development of high-speed internet and overall infrastructure in developing economies is projected to contribute extensively towards the overall growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

Some of the key players operating in the SaaS enterprise resource planning market across the globe are Ramco Systems Ltd., NetSuite, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Plex Systems, Inc., Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sage Software, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., SAP SE, Infor, and Microsoft Corporation. The rising popularity of these technologies is expected to attract participation of a large number of players in the next few years; thus, strengthening the competitive landscape of the global market.

The growing focus of these players on product innovation and technological advancements are some of the key factors anticipated to augment the growth of the global SaaS enterprise resource planning market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the key players in the market are making notable efforts to enhance their market penetration with the help of development of new products is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global SaaS enterprise resource planning market has been segmented as:

Global SaaS Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

