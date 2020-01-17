Research report explores the Ready To Use Data Center Security Market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Data Center Security market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Data Center Security market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Data Center Security market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Data Center Security market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Data Center Security market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Data Center Security market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Data Center Security market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Data Center Security market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Data Center Security market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Data Center Security over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Data Center Security across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Data Center Security and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Data Center Security market report covers the following solutions:

Segmentation Analysis

The data center security market has been evaluated on the basis of logical security solutions and services, physical security solutions and service, end users and environments, and geography.

By way of logical security solutions and services, the market for data center security can be categorized into access control and compliance, threat and application security solutions, professional services, and data protection solutions. The segment of threat and application security solutions consists of virtualization security solutions, intrusion prevention and detection systems (IDS/IPS), firewall, domain name system (DNS), distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection, antivirus and unified threat management (UTM), and servers/secure socket later (SSL).

Access control and compliance can be sub-segmented into security information and event management (SIEM), identity access management (IAM), and web filtering solutions. Data protection solutions include information lifecycle management (ILM) solutions, data leakage protection (DLP), and disaster recovery solutions. Professional services comprise security consulting services and managed security services (MSS).

By way of physical security solutions and services, the data center security market can be classified into analysis and modeling (physical identity and access management (PIAM) and physical security information management (PSIM)), video surveillance (IP cameras and HDCCTV), and access control (biometrics and card readers). On the basis of end users and environment, the market for data center security solutions can be segmented into collocation environments, cloud provider environments, and enterprise data center environments such as government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and telecommunication and IT. By region, the global data center security market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Data Center Security Market: Vendor Landscape

There are a number of players operating in the data center security market. Some of the top companies are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Genetec, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Juniper Networks, Inc., MacAfee, Inc. (Subsidiary Of Intel Corporation), Siemens Ag, Trend Micro, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

The Data Center Security market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Data Center Security market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Data Center Security market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Data Center Security market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Data Center Security across the globe?

All the players running in the global Data Center Security market are elaborated thoroughly in the Data Center Security market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Data Center Security market players.

Why choose TMRR?

Tailor-made reports to comply with clients’ requirements.

Offer business solutions across various markets – big or small.

Modern industry tools for primary and secondary research.

Dedicated professionals to provide accurate and comprehensive data derived from trusted sources.

