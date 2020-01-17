Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2019-2027 / Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Renewable Aviation Fuel market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion of the renewable aviation fuel industry during the period from 2019 to 2027 is due to a rise in the costs of aviation fuels. Moreover, burgeoning concerns over the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will impel the market trends. Apart from this, the escalating need for reducing the overall manufacturing costs of aviation fuel will propel the expansion of the renewable aviation fuel industry over the period from 2019 to 2027.

Nevertheless, the restricted access to feedstock will obstruct the expansion of the renewable aviation fuel industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the high costs of producing these renewable aviation fuels and strict laws regulating its usage will further pose a challenge towards the expansion of the market over the forecast timeline. However, the rise in the crude oil costs and the implementation of strict environmental laws by the government is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the renewable aviation fuel industry over the forecast timeline.

Based on type, the industry is segregated into Fischer-Tropsch (FT) and Hydro Processed Fatty Acids & Esters. Application-wise, the market form renewable aviation fuel is divided into Commercial and Defense.

Some of the key players in the market include Amyris Inc., Lanzatech Inc., Honeywell International, Euglena Co., Ltd., Neste Oyj, Total S.A., Gevo Inc., Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc., Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Sg Preston Company, and Swedish Biofuels Ab.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald