Power Tool Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019 to 2026

Assessment of the Global Power Tool Market

The recent study on the Power Tool market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Power Tool market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Power Tool market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Power Tool market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Power Tool market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Power Tool market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Power Tool market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Power Tool market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Power Tool across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market Segmentation

India power tools market is segmented on the basis of end-user, mode of operation and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial power tools and household power tools. With increasing industrialization, the industrial sector is estimated to dominate in terms of demand for power tools. Industrial segment is estimated to account for 55.8% in terms of value share by end of 2016. The household segment is estimated to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The electric power tools segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to ease of operation and low operational costs. The segment is expected to be most attractive between 2016 and 2026, and witness significant investment in product development. Electric segment is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of value share by end of 2026. Pneumatic and others segments are estimated to collectively account for 46.4% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. With large number of industries concentrated in the region, the market in South India and West India is expected to account for maximum demand for power tools over the forecast period. Market in South India is expected to account for 38.2% of the total India market by the end of 2026. Market in North India is estimated to be growing rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes market share analysis of the existing international, China-based and domestic players in the market. The report also profiles both global and domestic players in the India power tools market.

Global Players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Regional players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Power Tool market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Power Tool market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Power Tool market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Power Tool market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Power Tool market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Power Tool market establish their foothold in the current Power Tool market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Power Tool market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Power Tool market solidify their position in the Power Tool market?

