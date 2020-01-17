Business General News Market Updates Uncategorized

Photovoltaics Modules Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Photovoltaics Modules Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Photovoltaics Modules and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Photovoltaics Modules, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Photovoltaics Modules
  • What you should look for in a Photovoltaics Modules solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Photovoltaics Modules provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Sharp Corporation
    • Company Overview
    • Product Portfolio
    • Key Highlights
    • Financial Performance
  • JA Solar Holdings
  • Yingli Solar Energy Company
  • Trina Solar
  • Canadian Solar
  • Kyocera Solar, Inc.
  • Solar Frontier
  • Shunfeng Int’l
  • ReneSola
  • Renewable Energy Corporation
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global Photovoltaics Modules Market, By product Type:

  • Single Crystal Silicon
  • Polycrystalline Silicon

 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market, By Application:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Ground Mount

 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

