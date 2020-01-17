PEX/XLPE Market by Type (LDPE, HDPE), by Technology (PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam), by End-Use Industry (Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
PEX/XLPE Market: Summary
The global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market is estimated to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market include Excellent properties as compared to ordinary PE and Resists corrosion and performs well under a wide range of temperatures. Other supportive factors include Cost effective option as compare to copper tubes in plumbing application. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
PEX/XLPE Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. The primary types of Global PEX/XLPE that are covered in the report include LDPE and HDPE. The segmentation by Technology includes PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam). For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
PEX/XLPE Market: Report Scope
The report on the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market synopsis, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million), Volume (Kiloton)
|Segments Included
|Type, End-Use Industry, and Region
|Regional Coverage
|APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Solvay
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Borealis AG
- Arkema
- PolyOne Corporation
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.
- SILON
- Armacell
- HDC HYUNDAI EP
- Other Key Companies
PEX/XLPE Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
PEX/XLPE Market by Type
- LDPE
- HDPE
PEX/XLPE Market by Technology
- PE-Xa (Peroxide)
- PE-Xb (Silane)
- PE-Xc (Electron Beam)
PEX/XLPE Market by End-Use Industry
- Plumbing
- Wires & Cables
- Others
PEX/XLPE Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the PEX/XLPE Market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the PEX/XLPE Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving Types of the PEX/XLPE Market?
- What are the evolving Applications of PEX/XLPE Market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the PEX/XLPE Market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the PEX/XLPE Market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- PEX/XLPE Market Providers
- PEX/XLPE Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of varied segments of PEX/XLPE Market
- Government bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
