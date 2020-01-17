Business General News Market Updates

PEX/XLPE Market by Type (LDPE, HDPE), by Technology (PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam), by End-Use Industry (Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Forencis Research

PEX/XLPE Market: Summary

The global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market is estimated to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market include Excellent properties as compared to ordinary PE and Resists corrosion and performs well under a wide range of temperatures. Other supportive factors include Cost effective option as compare to copper tubes in plumbing application. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX/XLPE) Market

Request Sample PDF @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/pex-xlpe-market-sample-pdf/

PEX/XLPE Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. The primary types of Global PEX/XLPE that are covered in the report include LDPE and HDPE. The segmentation by Technology includes PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam). For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/pex-xlpe-market-request-report-methodology/

PEX/XLPE Market: Report Scope

The report on the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market synopsis, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics
Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024
Base Year for Market Calculation 2018
Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
Measured Units Value (USD Million), Volume (Kiloton)
Segments Included Type, End-Use Industry, and Region
Regional Coverage APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

 

Companies Covered

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Solvay 
  • ExxonMobil Corporation
  • Borealis AG
  • Arkema
  • PolyOne Corporation
  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.
  • SILON
  • Armacell
  • HDC HYUNDAI EP
  • Other Key Companies

PEX/XLPE Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

PEX/XLPE Market by Type

  • LDPE
  • HDPE

PEX/XLPE Market by Technology

  • PE-Xa (Peroxide)
  • PE-Xb (Silane)
  • PE-Xc (Electron Beam)

PEX/XLPE Market by End-Use Industry

  • Plumbing
  • Wires & Cables
  • Others

PEX/XLPE Market by Region

  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of APAC
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Turkey
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the PEX/XLPE Market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the PEX/XLPE Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving Types of the PEX/XLPE Market?
  • What are the evolving Applications of PEX/XLPE Market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the PEX/XLPE Market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the PEX/XLPE Market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

  • PEX/XLPE Market Providers
  • PEX/XLPE Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
  • End-Users of varied segments of PEX/XLPE Market
  • Government bodies and Intellectual Institutions
  • Associations and Industrial Organizations
  • Research & Consulting Service Providers
  • Research & Development Organizations
  • Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *