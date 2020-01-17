Petrochemical Market 2019-2027 / Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Petrochemical market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Petrochemical market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Petrochemical market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Petrochemical market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Petrochemical market by segmenting the market based on product type, polymer type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Massive product demand across myriad end-use industries is predicted to steer the growth of the market over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, growing government support witnessed across the evolving economies is projected to contribute majorly towards the market expansion during the forecast timeline.

Based on the product type, the market is divided into Ethylene, Toluene, Propylene, Xylenes, Benzene, and Butadiene. On the basis of polymer type, the industry is sectored into Polyethylene (PE), Polyester (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polystyrene (PS). Application-wise, the market is classified into General, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, and Hyper-metabolism.

Some of the key players in the market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Qatar Petroleum, Saudi Aramco, BP PLC, DowDuPont, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, PetroChina, SABIC, TOTAL, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, and INEOS Group.

