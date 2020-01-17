Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2017 – 2025

Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Over-the-Counter Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Over-the-Counter Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentation provided in the research study helps the readers and players to attain a strong understanding of the global market and make effective business decisions in the near future. The leading regional segments have been highlighted in the study, along with the anticipated growth rate have been mentioned in the study. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market has been discussed at length in the study.

Global Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising geriatric population worldwide and the growing prevalence of several disorders are some of the important factors that are projected to fuel the growth of the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing number of women of reproductive age is another factor likely to boost the demand for over-the-counter diagnostics, including pregnancy kits, which will accelerate the market growth.

Furthermore, the tremendously rising number of blood pressure and diabetes cases across the globe is one of the vital factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in the near future. The high rise in the demand for blood pressure devices and blood glucose meters is the major factor fuelling the growth of the market.

Global Over-the-Counter Diagnostics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global over-the-counter diagnostics market can be categorized in terms of geography into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among the key geographical segments, North America is estimated to lead the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in the next few years and hold a massive share. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of a large number of players, who are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio. In addition, the increasing adoption rate, owing to the rising population are some of the other factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the near future.

Furthermore, Europe is projected to remain on the second position in the global over-the-counter diagnostics market in terms so revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to follow Europe and witness a significant growth in the next few years. The growth rate and market size of each region have been included in the scope of the research study.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the prominent players operating in the over-the-counter diagnostics market across the globe are Bio-Med USA, Inc. Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, 3M Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Philips Healthcare, Piramal Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, and ResMed, Inc. A significant spike in the number of players entering the market is expected to toughen the competitive landscape throughout the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald