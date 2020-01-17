Outdoor LED Display Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Outdoor LED Display Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Outdoor LED Display industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Outdoor LED Display manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Outdoor LED Display market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Outdoor LED Display Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Outdoor LED Display industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Outdoor LED Display industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Outdoor LED Display industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Outdoor LED Display Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Outdoor LED Display are included:

Key Trends

The global outdoor LED display market is primarily driven by the soaring demand for interactive visualization technology for myriad applications including video walls, scoreboards, advertising boards, perimeter boards, and stadium screens. Coupled with this, the demand for customized and dynamic display of content using advanced display technologies that have higher energy efficiency, is a key factor boosting the outdoor LED display market. Technological advancements in video displays have led to the development of high-resolution signboards, which are increasingly being adopted for interactive displays in various events.

The rising number of events such as live concerts, brand promotion activities, and sports events in various developed and developing regions has fuelled the demand for outdoor LED display technology. Furthermore, the adoption of outdoor LED display is stimulated by its ability to provide customized content across diverse applications such as weather updates, match scores, and streaming live news,

LED display technology faces tough competition from LCD and projector technology segments. However, interactive screens deployed at different public places such as bus stops and railway stations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players. With continuous advancements in electronics, the manufacturers are offering high resolution signboards which can be used in live concerts, exhibitions, and brand promotional activities.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Market Potential

The global outdoor LED display market is growing at an unprecedented pace fuelled by consistent launch of a wide spectrum of LEDs to meet a variety of display purposes. Recent technology advancements adopted by manufacturers of outdoor LED displays are characterized by interactive and automated panels, design innovations, and advanced light sensor control systems. For instance, Shenzhen Guojia Optic-electronic Co., Ltd, a global provider of outdoor LED display services for commercial and business applications, earlier this year, launched outdoor LED displays that use RGB color changing LED lighting technologies. These offerings can be purchased or taken on rental basis and can be used on larger displays that can be linked to various forms of production equipment, cameras, or various graphics-based interfaces, which help the clients customize the content.

Another global provider of LED solution, PixelFLEX, has recently launched weather-rated FLEXStorm LED video technology which can withstand the impact of adverse conditions. The outdoor LED display equipment uses smart auto-correcting light sensor control system to enable the presence of optimal brightness throughput the day and in all weather conditions. The U.S. based company has intended to showcase its innovative offering in GlobalShop17-the largest annual visual merchandising trade show to be held from 28th – 30th March, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific was a prominent market for the outdoor LED displays in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The regional market is primarily driven by the presence of various regional and global distributors and manufacturers in emerging nations such as China, Japan, and Korea. The increased demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient tri-color and monochrome solutions to be used in various public places such as streets and pedestrian walks has fuelled the market growth. North America is another prominent market for outdoor LED displays. Technological advancements in sensor technologies and the increased adoption of cloud-based services are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Competitive Analysis

Large investments in the market are focused on providing high-quality experience to the users by overcoming the constraints of brightness in outdoor LED displays. Companies vying for a significant share in the global outdoor LED display market include Daktronics, Electronic Displays, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics, Toshiba Corporation Panasonic, and Sony Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Outdoor LED Display market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

