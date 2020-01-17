Osteoporosis Drugs Market : key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Forecast up to 2025

[70 pages report] This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global osteoporosis drugs market – by drug class (Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator, RANK Ligand Inhibitors, Biosimilars, and Others), and by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Overview of the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Research:

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global osteoporosis drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Osteoporosis or porous bone or thinning bones is a disease associated by low bone mass and bone tissue structural deterioration, resulting in bone fragility and enhanced risk of fractures of the spine, hip and wrist. It mainly effects elderly population, especially women who have already experienced menopause.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10169108

Upsurge in the prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, increase in aging population, and increasing awareness among public about osteoporosis care are some of the important factors driving the market growth. Aging population is major risk factor for the development of osteoporosis, nearly 9.9 million people live with osteoporosis in US and an additional 43.1 million have low bone mineral density (BMD). However, expiration of the patents and side-effects associated with the drugs such as nausea, difficulty in swallowing, heartburn, and gastric ulcer are some of the factors that may prove detrimental for the market. Growing investment in R&D for drug discovery and development and rising healthcare expenditure is anticipated to enhance the revenue of osteoporosis drugs market in next five years.

International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates that around 200 million individuals globally suffer from osteoporosis disease. Currently, it is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide suffer from this disease. Nearly 30% of all postmenopausal women have osteoporosis in the US and in Europe. According to National Institute of Health, about 53 million individuals in US either suffer from osteoporosis or at an increased risk due to low bone mass. The increasing patient base for osteoporosis diseases ensures constant growth of the market during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

The industry generates majority of the revenue by the key players operating in this market few of them include Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health, Inc., and Merck & Co.

According to Kenneth Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global osteoporosis drugs market in 2018 and will retain a high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a share of more than 20% of the global market in 2018.

By Drug Class:

• Bisphosphonates

• Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

• Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator

• RANK Ligand Inhibitors

• Biosimilars

• Others

In 2018, the bisphosphonates segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a low-single-digit CAGR by 2025. The biosimilars is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025. The patent of bestselling osteoporosis drugs is going to expire, which is paving way for the emergence of biosimilars. For instance, the patent of Amgen’s Prolia (Denosumab) will expire in the US in 2025 and in Europe in 2022. Currently there are five drug companies conducting ongoing clinical development of Denosumab biosimilar. Intas pharmaceuticals and AryoGen Pharmed are in advanced phase III clinical trial, whereas other two companies are in preclinical and pipeline phase.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10169108

By Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 with a market share of over 40% and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. The presence of established medical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient base for osteoporosis, and existence of reputed players extensively involved in the commercialization of branded therapeutics make North America a dominant shareholder in the global osteoporosis drugs market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis: The market is growing at a steady rate with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2019–2025. There is an increase in new approvals, collaboration, and development of new osteoporosis drugs due to the increase in its incidence worldwide. For instance, FDA approved Evenity (romosozumab) to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women in April 2019 to those who have failed or intolerant to other osteoporosis therapies. South Korean based Yuyu Pharmaceutical launched Bazestar for the treatment of osteoporosis in late 2018. This drug is a selective estrogen receptor modulator used for treating and preventing osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

In addition, other leading vendors are focusing on hugely investing in R&D activities to develop new drugs to obtain a high share in the market. Sandoz announced start of clinical study for its proposed biosimilar denosumab for osteoporosis in July 2019. Iran based AryoGen Pharmed is conducting phase III trial for biosimilar Prolia and the trial is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Key Vendors:

• Amgen, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly & Company Ltd.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Radius Health, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Merck & Co.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

Key Competitive Facts:

• Lasofoxifene (a new selective estrogen receptor modulator [SERM] or estrogen agonist-antagonist [EAA] with partial agonist activity at both estrogen receptors ERα and ERβ); abaloparatide (a parathyroid hormone [PTH]-related protein analog); balicatib (inhibitors of the resorptive enzyme cathepsin K) are some of the molecules currently undergoing clinical trial for Food and Drug Administration approval.

• In March 2019, Pfenex announced an agreement with Alvogen to develop and commercialize PF708, a follow-on teriparatide product referencing Forteo to treat osteoporosis in the EU, some countries in North Africa, Middle East and other territories.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segment of the global osteoporosis drugs market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

• Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

• Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of osteoporosis drugs industry.

• Factors influencing the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market.

• In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

• Prediction analysis of the osteoporosis drugs industry in both developed and developing regions.

• Key insights related to major segments of the osteoporosis drugs market.

• Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald