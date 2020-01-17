North America Meat Snacks Market is expected to grow US$ 6,036.5 Mn by 2027 | Bridgford Foods Corporation,Conagra Brands, Inc.,Hormel Foods Corporation,Link Snacks, Inc.

The North America meat snacks market accounted to US$ 3,254.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 6,036.5 Mn by 2027.

US is dominating the North America meat snacks market, followed by Canada. The market for meat snacks is growing in the US owing to the rise in consumption of convenience due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules. Also, increasing awareness about the benefits of healthy snacks is projected to surge the demand for meat snacks over the review period. Meat snacks are rich in protein content, serving as a good alternative for raw and cooked meat products. These snacks are easily available and are most popular among travelers and youth. Different types of flavors such as teriyaki and peppered are attracting a huge consumer base towards meat snack products in the US.

Rising consumer awareness of health issues, a greater focus on fitness, higher personal incomes, and rapid urbanization considered boosting factors for the rising demand for nutrition-rich meat snack products. The key producers in the market are constantly focusing on introducing meat snack products that rich in nutrition to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries. Nowadays, consumers are becoming more health-conscious owing to the seemingly limitless access to information online. This has many positive effects for businesses looking to market the meat snack products rich in nutrients such as omega-3s, iron, and vitamin B12. Health-savvy consumers are more likely to look for precise information associated with the nutritional food products they are purchasing. An omega-3 is considered ideal for maintaining a healthy heart, and thus, the consumer prefers meat snack products enriched with omega-3. These factors are fuelling the growth of the North America meat snacks market.

Convenient foods are food products that often need less time and effort for preparation. The demand for convenience foods is growing at a faster pace due to changes in social and economic patterns, as well as an increase in urbanization, buying power and awareness about health foods, changes in meal patterns and existing food habits, and desire to taste new products. In order to meet out the increasing demand, companies are coming up with improved varieties of meat snack products and efficient distribution channels to serve the wider customer base. The key factors driving consumers towards convenience foods are packaging, nutritional value, ease of use, safety, product appeal, and variety.

Based on type, the North America meat snacks market is bifurcated as jerky, sticks, stripes & bites, bars, sausages, and others. Jerky segment holds the major market share in the North America meat snacks market, followed by sausages. The key factors attributing to the growth of jerky segments is their high consumption by athletes, runners, and weightlifters after exercise, owing to the high protein content. Traditional jerky that is made from sliced whole muscle meat is readily available in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Jerky products are made from different types of meats and are available in various brands and qualities. These products are available in nearly every convenience store, gas station, supermarket, and variety shop in North American countries. These factors are boosting the demand for jerky in North America.

