Nail Care Products Market to Grow with a High CAGR

PMI's publication of the Nail Care Products Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Nail Care Products. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Nail Care Products, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Nail Care Products

What you should look for in a Nail Care Products solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Nail Care Products provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Coty, Inc.

L’ORÉAL SA

Estée Lauder, Inc.

REVLON Holdings, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Procter & Gamble, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Oriflame Cosmetics SA

Natura Cosmetics SA

Mary Kay, Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Gender (Females and Males)

(Females and Males) By Products (Nail Accessories (Nail Filer, Nail Clippers, and More), Nail Colors, Nail Color Removers, Nail Strengthener & Treatment, and Artificial Nails & Accessories)

(Nail Accessories (Nail Filer, Nail Clippers, and More), Nail Colors, Nail Color Removers, Nail Strengthener & Treatment, and Artificial Nails & Accessories) By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Channel, and Nail Salons)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald