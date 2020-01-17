Medical Tourism Market Covers Top Key Players, Regions, Supply and Consumption, Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Medical Tourism Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global medical tourism market was valued at about $32.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $59.8 billion at a CAGR of 16.6% through 2022.

The medical tourism market includes revenues generated by healthcare service providers by diagnosing and treating the patients who travel across international borders to obtain medical treatment. Patients usually travel from from countries lacking healthcare infrastructure or having high healthcare costs to major medical centers in developing countries.

Incidences of misdiagnosis and lack of after-treatment follow ups is acting as a restraint on the medical tourism market. Misdiagnosis occurs when a doctor fails to correctly diagnose a patients ailment or injury, resulting in harm or even death of the patient. Also, lack of follow-ups after the patients return to their home country is resulting in ineffective treatment.

Facilities providing healthcare services to international patients are governed by health ministries and other regulatory bodies. For instance, the Ministry of Health in Turkey regulates standards of service provided within the scope of international health tourism and is responsible for authorization and supervision of health institutions and intermediary institutions that provide such services.

The medical tourism market is segmented into

Cosmetic Treatment Dental Treatment Cardiovascular Treatment Orthopedics Treatment Bariatric Treatment Fertility Treatment Ophthalmic Treatment Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the medical tourism market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the medical tourism market are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Fortis Health Ltd.

