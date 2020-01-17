Lung Cancer Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Lung Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global lung cancer market was valued at about $17.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $22.98 billion at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2022.

The lung cancer drugs market consists of sales of lung cancer drugs. Lung cancer is a type of cancer that decreases the ability of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream beacause of uncontrolled growth of tissues in the lung. Some of the possible treatments for lung cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy. On the basis of the size of the tumor cells, lung cancer is broadly divided into small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Major players in the lung cancer market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

The rising prevalence rate of lung cancer is a major driver for the lung cancer market. This is mainly because an increase in prevalence and incidence rate of lung cancer cases propels the need for drugs that enable effecient and fast treatment of the disease. It also drives the industry to maintain a strong pipeline of drugs. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer led to around 9.6 million deaths in 2018, out of which, lung cancer was responsible for the largest number of deaths (1.8 million deaths, 18.4% of the total).

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies is a major restraint for the lung cancer market. This is because chemical lung cancer drugs come with myriads of side effects and have a toxic effect on the body. Chemical drugs lack cell specificity, i.e., they destroy even the normal body cells along with cancer infected cells. While biologic drugs are highly targeted and work on cancer infected cells only. Biologic drugs are also very efficient with no side-effects. Clinical studies have also found that the probability of success of biologic drugs is much higher than the conventional chemical drugs. For example, Cetuximab, Gefitinib and Afatinib are lung cancer biologic drugs which specifically target only the muted form of tumours and do not destroy the normal body cells.

