Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.0 Billion by 2024 | Forencis Research

The Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing usage of portable devices and electric vehicle is expected to drive the lithium ion battery anode materials market during the forecast period. However, complex manufacturing process and restriction on shipment of chemicals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Electric aircraft (Eviation) production is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

The anode is a type of electrode in a cell or battery in which current flows in from the outside circuit. A battery consists of two electrodes named as cathode and anode. In lithium ion battery, anode is negatively charged electrode. Some key players in lithium ion battery anode materials are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Umicore among others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lithium ion battery anode materials market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium titanate, carbon, silicon composites, graphene. By application, the global market is segmented into cylindrical cell, prismatic cell, pouch cell, and others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Scope

The report on the lithium ion battery anode materials market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials market include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd Nippon Carbon Co Ltd JFE Chemical Corporation Umicore Targray Technology International Inc. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. XGSciences Kureha Corporation Other Key Companies

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material

Lithium Titanate

Carbon

Graphite

Hard Carbon

Soft carbon

Silicon Composites

Graphene

Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market, by Application

Cylindrical Cell Prismatic Cell Pouch Cell Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth? What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future? What are the evolving types of the lithium ion battery anode materials market? What are the evolving applications of global market? What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period? Who are the key players operating in the lithium ion battery anode materials market? How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

