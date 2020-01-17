Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material (Lithium Titanate, Carbon, Silicon Composites, Graphene), by Application (Cylindrical Cell, Prismatic Cell, Pouch Cell, and Others), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Summary

The global lithium ion battery anode materials market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing usage of portable devices and electric vehicle is expected to drive the lithium ion battery anode materials market during the forecast period. However, complex manufacturing process and restriction on shipment of chemicals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Electric aircraft (Eviation) production is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

The anode is a type of electrode in a cell or battery in which current flows in from the outside circuit. A battery consists of two electrodes named as cathode and anode. In lithium ion battery, anode is negatively charged electrode. Some key players in lithium ion battery anode materials are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Umicore among others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lithium ion battery anode materials market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium titanate, carbon, silicon composites, graphene. By application, the global market is segmented into cylindrical cell, prismatic cell, pouch cell, and others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Scope

The report on the lithium ion battery anode materials market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million), Volume (kilotons) Segments Included Material, Application Regional Coverage Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material

Lithium Titanate

Carbon

Graphite

Hard Carbon

Soft carbon

Silicon Composites

Graphene

Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market, by Application

Cylindrical Cell

Prismatic Cell

Pouch Cell

Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



