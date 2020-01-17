Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material (Lithium Titanate, Carbon, Silicon Composites, Graphene), by Application (Cylindrical Cell, Prismatic Cell, Pouch Cell, and Others), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Summary
The global lithium ion battery anode materials market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing usage of portable devices and electric vehicle is expected to drive the lithium ion battery anode materials market during the forecast period. However, complex manufacturing process and restriction on shipment of chemicals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Electric aircraft (Eviation) production is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
The anode is a type of electrode in a cell or battery in which current flows in from the outside circuit. A battery consists of two electrodes named as cathode and anode. In lithium ion battery, anode is negatively charged electrode. Some key players in lithium ion battery anode materials are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Umicore among others.
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lithium ion battery anode materials market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium titanate, carbon, silicon composites, graphene. By application, the global market is segmented into cylindrical cell, prismatic cell, pouch cell, and others.
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Scope
The report on the lithium ion battery anode materials market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million), Volume (kilotons)
|Segments Included
|Material, Application
|Regional Coverage
|Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
- Nippon Carbon Co Ltd
- JFE Chemical Corporation
- Umicore
- Targray Technology International Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- XGSciences
- Kureha Corporation
- Other Key Companies
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material
- Lithium Titanate
- Carbon
- Graphite
- Hard Carbon
- Soft carbon
- Silicon Composites
- Graphene
- Others
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market, by Application
- Cylindrical Cell
- Prismatic Cell
- Pouch Cell
- Others
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market Providers
- Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
