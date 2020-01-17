Latest Release: E-cigarette Market Is Thriving Worldwide
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the E-cigarette Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for E-cigarette and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for E-cigarette, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in E-cigarette
- What you should look for in a E-cigarette solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities E-cigarette provide
Download Sample Copy of E-cigarette Market Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3680
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Philip Morris International*
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
o Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp)
o MCIG Inc.
o ITC Limited
o Altria Group Inc.
o British American Tobacco plc
o Japan Tobacco, Inc.
o J WELL France
o Imperial Tobacco Group
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global E-cigarette Market, By Composition Used:
- Tobacco
- Flavors
- Nicotine-free
Global E-cigarette Market, By Product:
- Completely Disposable Model
- Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer
- Personalized Vaporizer
Global E-cigarette Market, By Battery Mode:
- Automatic E-cigarette
- Manual E-cigarette
Global E-cigarette Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe, Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Download PDF Brochure of E-cigarette Market Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3680
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Ecigarette-Market-By-Composition-3680
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]“
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald