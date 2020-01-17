Latest Release: E-cigarette Market Is Thriving Worldwide

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the E-cigarette Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for E-cigarette and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for E-cigarette, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Philip Morris International * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance



o Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp)

o MCIG Inc.

o ITC Limited

o Altria Group Inc.

o British American Tobacco plc

o Japan Tobacco, Inc.

o J WELL France

o Imperial Tobacco Group

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global E-cigarette Market, By Composition Used:

Tobacco

Flavors

Nicotine-free

Global E-cigarette Market, By Product:

Completely Disposable Model

Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer

Personalized Vaporizer

Global E-cigarette Market, By Battery Mode:

Automatic E-cigarette

Manual E-cigarette

Global E-cigarette Market, By Region:

North America

Europe, Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

