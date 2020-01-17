Laminated Glass Market 2019-2027 / Size, Share And Top Key Players

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Laminated Glass market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Laminated Glass market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Laminated Glass market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the I Laminated Glass market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Laminated Glass market by segmenting the market based on the interlayer type, applications, vertical, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion of the laminated glass industry during the forecast timeline is owing to an increase in the number of construction activities across the globe. In addition to this, a prominent upsurge in the population, as well as rapid urbanization, has resulted in the requirement for more construction of buildings, thereby paving way for the expansion of the laminated glass industry during the forecast period.

Based on the interlayer type, the market for laminated glass is sectored into Poly Vinyl Butyral (PVB), Ionoplast Polymers, Cast in Place (CIP) Liquid Resin, and Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA). In terms of applications, the industry is divided into Windows, Doors & Skylights, Structural Glass Flooring, Open-Edged Railings, Overhead Glazing, Facades & Canopies, and Stairs, Walkways & Pedestrian Bridges. Based on the vertical, the market is classified into Building & Construction, Telecom, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, and Electronics. In terms of the end-user, the market is divided into Non-Residential and Residential.

Some of the major players in the business include Shandong Yaohua Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Scheuten Glas, Shanghai Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd., Tecnoglass Inc., Glass Trösch Holding AG, Central Glass Co., Ltd., ÅžiÅŸecam A.Åž., China Specialty Glass AG, AJJ Glass Ltd., FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Glass, LLC, KCC CORPORATION, PRESS GLASS SA, Schott AG, and Vitro Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

