Is Adult Diaper Market Really a Strong Market to Invest in?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Adult Diaper’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are P&G (United States),Syenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden),Attends Healthcare (United States),Ontex International (Belgium) ,NIPPON Paper Crecia CO. Ltd. (Japan),DSG International (Hong Kong),Essity (Sweden),First Quality Enterprises Inc. (United States),Kao Corporation (Japan),Kimberly-Clark (United States),Unicharm (Japan)

Adult diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions including dementia, incontinence, severe diarrhea, mobility impairment and other. It is primarily used in medical centers for patients suffering from different ailments and help in preventing leakage, maintain body fluid level and improve comfort. Increasing geriatric population worldwide is the major factor which is driving the growth of adult diapers market

Market Segmentation

by Type (Pad Type, Pants Type, Flat Type), Application (Men, Women), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growth in online retail for personal hygiene products

Increasing use of adult diapers for purposes other than medical issues

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing urinary incontinence among adults and increasing unwillingness to go through intrusive procedures

Rising geriatric population owing to changing lifestyle and Increased advertising efforts by top players

Restraints:

Surging social taboo and dignity issues

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for the new innovative products which includes body fit, skin friendly and other various features

Challenges:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Adult Diaper market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Adult Diaper various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor .

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Adult Diaper Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Adult Diaper Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Adult Diaper Revenue by Type

Global Adult Diaper Volume by Type

Global Adult Diaper Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Adult Diaper Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Adult Diaper market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Adult Diaper market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Adult Diaper market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

