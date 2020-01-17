Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019 – 2027

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Iron-Fortified Infant Formula market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Iron-Fortified Infant Formula market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Iron-Fortified Infant Formula are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Iron-Fortified Infant Formula market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-

Organic iron-fortified infant formula

Conventional iron-fortified infant formula

On the basis of form, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-

Liquid iron-fortified infant formula

Powder iron-fortified infant formula

On the basis of formula type, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-

Standard Infant Formula (Formula 1)

Follow-on Infant Formula (Formula 2)

Toddler Infant Formula (Formula 3)

Special Infant Formula

On the basis of sales channel, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacy and Drug Stores Specialty Stores Others

Online Retailing

On the basis of region, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Iron-Fortified Infant Formula: Key Players

Some of the major players of iron-fortified infant formula market include: Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., Groupe Danone, Synutra International, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., FrieslandCampina, Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd., and others

Opportunities for Participants of Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Market:

The iron-fortified infant formula is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand over the forecast period in both developed and developing economies. The Asia Pacific followed by North America is expected to gain maximum market share for iron-fortified infant formula. Asia Pacific region is dominated by China which offers maximum market prospects for infant formula due to higher birth rates, greater demographics of working mothers, and others. The health and wellness conscious population drives North America iron-fortified infant formula market. The consumers in North America are shifting towards iron-fortified infant formula to fulfill the nutrient demand of their infants and to provide a proper iron supplement to their body to prevent iron deficiencies. The manufacturers of infant formula are focusing on updating their inventories which specialized infant nutrition products to offer consumers with better nourishment. Manufacturers are focusing on product launches to gain a broader consumer base.

The iron-fortified infant formula market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the iron-fortified infant formula market, including but not limited to: nature, form, formula type, sales channel, and regional markets.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Iron-fortified infant formula market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The iron-fortified infant formula market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the iron-fortified infant formula market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Iron-Fortified Infant Formula market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the iron-fortified infant formula market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the iron-fortified infant formula market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

