Insulin Delivery Devices Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2019 to 2026 | Sanofi Diabetes, Nova Nordisk, Omnipod Insulin Management

The market intelligence report on the Insulin Delivery Devices market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Insulin Delivery Devices market was valued at USD 13.39 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.61 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. Insulin is a naturally occurring hormone that is responsible for allowing glucose in the blood to enter the blood stream, providing them with energy to function. Being essential to life, a lack of its secretion or improper secretion of insulin. A lack of effective insulin plays a key role in the development of diabetes. Thus, people with diabetes have to externally inject insulin in order to sustain themselves. With the changes in the lifestyle of the people there has been a spike in the number of cases of diabetes and therefore there has been a rise in the demand for insulin delivery devices. Insulin delivery devices are very useful for people suffering from type – I diabetes.

Key participants include Sanofi Diabetes, Nova Nordisk, Omnipod Insulin Management, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer, Johnson and Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Medtronic Plc.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Insulin Delivery Devices market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Insulin Syringe

Insulin Pens: Disposable Reusable

Insulin Jet Injectors

Insulin Pumps: Tethered Patch

Insulin Needles

Insulin Inhalers: External Insulin Implantable Insulin



Distribution Channels (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Homecare

Further key findings from the report suggest

Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G System has been a milestone in this market. It was recently launched, making delivery of insulin simpler and easier.

Insulin pens are expected to grow at a rate of 9.2%. The expected launch of smart insulin pens in the year 2019 has sparked further interest in this market. Insulin pens have been proven to be easier at application and accessible. Thus, they dominate the market with a share of 50.8%.

Insulin Pumps are seen to be the fastest growing devices with the rising awareness. They are expected to register a growth rate of 11.2%.

With the advanced devices in the market, taking insulin at home has been made possible. Thus, the rising preference towards homecare has made it dominate the market. It registers a market share of 68% and continues to grow at a rate of 9.5%.The availability of financial assistance facilities and the strong government support and initiatives to make insulin delivery devices and medications affordable has been a big boost to the market…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

