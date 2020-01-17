Chinese technology owners want a trim of their carbon footmarks by using renewable energy.

Chindata plans to shift over to the green energy at quickest rate and maintain pellucidity in the consumption of energy, followed by Alibaba, GDS, Tencent and Baidu. This was a report from the evaluation of the state’s internet firms released last week on Thursday

Chindata grabbed a score of 80 points, while Alibaba, GDS, Tencent and Baidu were able to scoop a score of 52 points, 48 and 46 points in that order. Greenpeace East Asia and the North China Electric Power University prepared and analyzed the rankings of those firms.

Evaluators, by us of public and reliable data of 15 largest internet and centers of information in the state, analyzed a scorecard to place the firms into their positions.

Ye Ruiq, who is an activist with Greenpeace, said that several largest technology firms situated in China had made a notable growth in renewable energy procurement in the last five years, although they remain behind as compared to their fellow global firms.

The scaling of energy used

