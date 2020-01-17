GRP Pipes Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

GRP Pipes Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global GRP Pipes industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the GRP Pipes manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global GRP Pipes market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the GRP Pipes Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the GRP Pipes industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of GRP Pipes industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of GRP Pipes industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of GRP Pipes Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of GRP Pipes are included:

Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the growth of the global GRP pipes market. GRP pipes have a broad range of properties such as lightweight, durable, and high strength. Such properties make these pipes an excellent carrier for water, wastewater, and industrial chemicals or affluent. Naturally, such a range of properties is helping to push the popularity of GRP pipes market across its several end users. Additionally, an increase in the number of end-users is also a key driving factor for the growth of the global GRP pipes market. Some of the key end-use verticals are oil and gas, chemicals, sewage, and irrigation among others. Respective development in each of these applications leads to increasing demand for GRP pipes and thus helps in the overall development of the market.

However, there are some factors that are slowing down the overall growth of the global GRP pipes market. Due to the highly consolidated nature of the market, there are only a handful of players ruling the product development and distribution network. This consolidation is mainly due to the high initial investment and maintenance cost associated with the GRP pipes. Market players in concentrating on developing newer products that are relatively less expansive. New players in the market are trying to get subsidies and external funding from the governments to enter the market. This is expected to elevate the growth rate of the global GRP pipes market in coming years.

Global GRP Pipes Market – Geographical Outlook

The global GRP pipes market is divided into five key geographical segments for a better understanding of its regional dynamics. These five regions are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global market has been dominated by the Asia Pacific segment. It is also expected that the region will continue its stellar contribution towards the overall growth of the global GRP pipes market over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. In Asia Pacific, India is projected to show maximum growth rate during the given forecast period. Easy availability of skilled labor, growing demand from end-use verticals, and favorable regulatory environment are expected to drive the growth of Indian market and ultimately that of the overall region.

China is the biggest consumer of GRP pipes in the Asia Pacific region. This high consumption of the nation is influenced by the increasing number of chemical manufacturing plants, high population density, and increasing focus of the government to cut down the dependency on the imports.

Global GRP pipes market is segmented as follows:

Application Outlook Oil & Gas Chemical Sewage Irrigation Others



