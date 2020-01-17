Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Biotechnology Market 2017 – 2025

In this report, the global Biotechnology market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing demand for new technologies such as tissue engineering, fermentation, recombinant technology, and DNA sequencing is expected to magnify the size of the biotechnology industry. Rising demand for food for meeting the unmet needs of the incessantly growing population across the globe and low availability of natural resources that are non-renewable is expected to fuel the growth of the global biotechnology market. Genetic modification and genetic engineering has applications in agricultural food items and is thus is likely to stimulate the adoption of biotechnology further. Moreover, declining prices of technologies related to DNA sequencing is anticipated to trigger the commencement of research and development activities in order to understand genetic variations better and developing therapeutic solutions.

However, the growth of the global biotechnology market is likely to be hampered by due to the high risks associated with genetically modified crops and organisms and also due to ethical issues regarding clinical trials. Lack of understanding of biosystems creates difficulties in predicting the nature of the artificial organisms made from biotechnology experiments. However, the sector can expect more funds owing to the growing need for understanding chronic diseases at a molecular level and conduct novel diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Global Biotechnology Market: Market Potential

In April 2016, BASF SE commenced a new research and development center at the Crop Protection division headquarter in Limburgerhof, Germany in order to achieve biological crop protection and seed solutions. In June 2016, BASF signed an agreement in order to acquire Chemetall, a developer and producer of treatment and system solutions for surface treatment. The acquisition is expected to advance the technologies of BASF SE. Another major merger occurred of DuPont with the Dow Chemical Company in order to diversify to diversify its seed and crop protection portfolio.

Global Biotechnology Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to emerge prominent in the global biotechnology market. This progress can be attributed to the rising initiatives in terms of research and development by prime industry players and growing awareness among private and public research institutions. Even the market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years owing to favorable regulatory scenarios.

Global Biotechnology Market: Vendor Landscape

Leading players in the market are adopting strategies in terms of acquisitions and mergers and strategic collaborations in order to maintain a strong hold in the market. Some of the leading players in the market are Sanofi, Lonza, Novartis, F. Hoffman La Roche, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Genzyme, Celgene, Biogen, AstaZeneca, Amgen, and Abbott.

