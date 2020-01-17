Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market Growth 2020 Top Companies- Amy’s Kitchen, Bob’s Red Mill, Boulder Brands, Dr. Schar, Enjoy Life Foods and more…

Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market



A gluten-free diet (GFD) is a diet that strictly excludes gluten, a mixture of proteins found in wheat and related grains, including barley, rye, oat, and all their species and hybrids (such as spelt, kamut, and triticale). The market has become highly competitive, with innovation in products being a major approach to becoming dominant in the market. However, there are many challenges in terms of improving the quality of products, which is a major issue in developing regions.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gluten Free Foods & Beverages in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gluten Free Foods & Beverages manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amy’s Kitchen

Bob’s Red Mill

Boulder Brands

Dr. Schar

Enjoy Life Foods

Frontier Soups

General Mills

Genius Foods

Golden West Specialty Foods

Kraft Heinz

Hain Celestial

Hero Group

Mrs. Crimble’s

Warburtons Gluten Free

This report focuses on Gluten Free Foods & Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten Free Foods & Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Beverages

Bread Products

Cookies and Snacks

Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads

Dairy/Dairy Substitutes

Meats/Meat Substitutes

Segment by Application

Grocery

Supermarket

Online shopping



