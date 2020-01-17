Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market Growth 2020 Top Companies- Amy’s Kitchen, Bob’s Red Mill, Boulder Brands, Dr. Schar, Enjoy Life Foods and more…
Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market
A gluten-free diet (GFD) is a diet that strictly excludes gluten, a mixture of proteins found in wheat and related grains, including barley, rye, oat, and all their species and hybrids (such as spelt, kamut, and triticale). The market has become highly competitive, with innovation in products being a major approach to becoming dominant in the market. However, there are many challenges in terms of improving the quality of products, which is a major issue in developing regions.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gluten Free Foods & Beverages in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gluten Free Foods & Beverages manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amy’s Kitchen
Bob’s Red Mill
Boulder Brands
Dr. Schar
Enjoy Life Foods
Frontier Soups
General Mills
Genius Foods
Golden West Specialty Foods
Kraft Heinz
Hain Celestial
Hero Group
Mrs. Crimble’s
Warburtons Gluten Free
This report focuses on Gluten Free Foods & Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten Free Foods & Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Beverages
Bread Products
Cookies and Snacks
Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads
Dairy/Dairy Substitutes
Meats/Meat Substitutes
Segment by Application
Grocery
Supermarket
Online shopping
