Global Wind Turbine Market 2020 Analysis By Wind Farms, By Region, By Country :Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 49,882.36 million in the year 2018. Global Wind Turbine market is expected to grow owing to a number of factors including climate concern reducing CO emission, abundant availability of wind energy, growing need to use renewable resources for clean energy, improving policies like auctions and utilize the fullest capacity of wind energy available on earth.

Global Wind Turbine Market is primarily driven by growing need for clean energy, innovations in Wind turbine, new technology to improve efficiency, the climate concern in developed countries with developing countries also adopting renewable sources, supportive policies like FITs (feed in tariff), PPAs (power purchase agreement) for renewable sources, auctions and other mechanisms.

The APAC region holds the largest market of Wind Turbine Market and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Global Wind Turbine Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Wind Turbine Market – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil. Germany, France, U.K, Japan, India, South Korea, China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Market Attractiveness Charts

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Porter Five Forces

Company Analysis – Vestas, Siemens Gamera Renewable Energy, Nordex SE, GE, Goldwind, Senvion S.A, Suzlon, Sinovel, Envision, Enercon

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on APAC region

2.2 Concentration on new technologies

Chapter Three: Global Wind Turbine Market Outlook

Chapter Four: Global Wind Turbine Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024

4.2 Market Size, By Installations, Year 2014-2024

Chapter Five: Global Wind Turbine Market: Segment Analysis (By Wind Farm)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Market: By Wind Farm

5.2 Onshore – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.3 Offshore- Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

Chapter Six: Global Wind Turbine Market Segment Analysis by Components

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Market: By Components

6.2 Rotor Blades – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.3 Gear Box- Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.4 Tower – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.5 Others – Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

Chapter Seven: Global Wind Turbine Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Market: By Region

Chapter Eight: Americas Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, Components (2014-2024)

8.1 Americas Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

8.2 Americas Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)

8.5 Americas Wind Turbine Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Wind Turbine Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Americas Wind Turbine Market: By Country…

Chapter Nine: Europe Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, By Components (2014-2024)

9.1 Europe Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

9.2 Europe Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)

9.5 Europe Wind Turbine Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Wind Turbine Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Wind Turbine Market: By Country…

Chapter Ten: Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, By Components (2014-2024)

10.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

10.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)

10.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)

10.5 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: Country Analysis

10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

10.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Market: By Country…

Chapter Eleven: Rest of World Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation by Wind Farm, By Components (2019-2024)

11.1 Rest of World Wind Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

11.2 Rest of World Wind Turbine Market – Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation by Wind Farm (Onshore and Offshore)

11.4 Market Segmentation by Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others)

Chapter Twelve: Global Wind Turbine Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Wind Turbine Market Drivers

12.2 Global Wind Turbine Market Restraints

12.3 Global Wind Turbine Market Trends

Chapter Thirteen: Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Market – By Wind Farm (Year 2024)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Market – By Components (Year 2024)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Market – By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 New Product Development

13.2.2 Key Developments in Wind Turbine Market

Chapter Fourteen: Competitive Landscape

14.1.1 Market Share Analysis

14.1.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

14.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.1.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy

15.1 Vestas

15.2 Siemens and Gamesa Renewable Energy

15.3 Nordex

15.4 GE

15.5 Goldwind

15.6 SENVION S.E.

15.7 SUZLON

15.8 SINOVEL

15.9 Enercon

15.10 Envision

