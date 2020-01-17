Global Vinyl Tile Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2028
The global Vinyl Tile market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and arcognizance analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Vinyl Tile from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Vinyl Tile market.
Leading players of Vinyl Tile including:
Tarkett
Gerflor
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
NOX Corporation
Shaw
Hanwha
LG Hausys
Mohawk
Polyflor
Congoleum
Forbo
TOLI
Beaulieu
Tajima
Metroflor
Interface
RiL
Karndean
Roppe
Milliken
Kraus
Parterre
Kingdomfloor
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Taide Plastic Flooring
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Vinyl Tile Market Overview
Chapter Two: Vinyl Tile Market Segment Analysis by Player
Chapter Three: Vinyl Tile Market Segment Analysis by Type
Chapter Four: Vinyl Tile Market Segment Analysis by Application
Chapter Five: Vinyl Tile Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
Chapter Six: Vinyl Tile Market Segment Analysis by Region
Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Vinyl Tile Players
Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Vinyl Tile
Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Vinyl Tile (2019-2028)
Chapter Ten: Appendix
