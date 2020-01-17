Global Sportswear Market 2020 Size, Share, Brands, Sales, Distributors, Traders, Dealers, Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Sportswear Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Market Overview

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sportswear Market – By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Segment (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others, Athletic Footwear, Non-Athletic Footwear), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, China, Japan).

According to research report “Global Sportswear Market – By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Type – Apparel (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others), Footwear (Athletic, Non-Athletic) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.80% during 2018-2023.

Athletic Footwear segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising awareness of health and wellness, prevalence of Athleisure trend in developing nations coupled with increasing number gyms, jogging tracks, fitness clubs. Amidst the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global sportswear market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

The report titled has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Sportswear Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global sportswear. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Sportswear Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Global Health Beverages Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Athletic Apparel, Footwear

By Sub Type

Topwear

Bottomwear

Accessories

Athletic Footwear

Non-Athletic Footwear

Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Sportswear Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Athletic Apparel, Footwear

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, China, Japan)

Sportswear Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Athletic Apparel, Footwear

Other Report Highlights

Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Analysis – Adidas, Nike, Puma, Columbia, Skechers, Under Armour, ASICS Corporation, Dicks’s Sporting Goods and VF Corporation

