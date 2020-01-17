Global Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast 2020 to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Sports Nutrition Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Market Overview

The Sports Nutrition market was valued at USD 14,596.45 Million in the year 2018. Global Sports Nutrition market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising health concern among the consumers across all the regions and escalating numbers of gyms, fitness centres and health clubs. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and their rising income is fuelling the Sports Nutrition market.

Global Sports Nutrition Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace, social media impact, escalating number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts.

Growing demand for different Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, vegan products (plant based products) and bars among millennials and Generation Z has been generating a worthwhile opportunity for the makers of sports nutrition products. Therefore, such kind of innovative products are anticipated to fuel the market growth of sports nutrition products.

Among the regions, North America Sports Nutrition Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by increased disposable income, rising health awareness, rapid e-commerce growth and government initiatives for health awareness across the region.

Scope of the Report

Global Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Regional Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Country Analysis –

U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany and China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis –

Glanbia plc., Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., MusclePharm Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Major Point of TOC:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Global Sports Nutrition Market: Product Overview Global Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis Global Sports Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis North America Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis Europe Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis APAC Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis ROW Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis Global Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics SWOT Analysis Market Share of Leading Global Companies Product Benchmarking Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

