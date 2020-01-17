Global Precast Concrete Market is estimated to reach USD 101.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Says FSR

Precast Concrete Market: Summary

The Global Precast Concrete Market is estimated to reach USD 101.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of the precast concrete Market is mainly attributed to the growing construction sector, which is an immediate outcome of the growing global population, rising per capita income, increasing urbanization and standard of living. However, higher initial investment required for the precast structure is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Precast Concrete is the modern construction product, which is casted and cured in the controlled way with the help of the molds, away from the actual construction site. Precast concrete structures are relatively inexpensive, durable with low maintenance and is easy to install. Due to this, it is widely used in residential and non-residential construction for constructing walls, panels, columns, beams, parking lots, and many other structures.

Some key players of the market LafargeHolcim Ltd, Elematic Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tindall Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Laing O’Rourke, Skanska AB and CRH plc among others.

Precast Concrete Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Precast Concrete market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into parking lots, foundations, bridges, walls, culverts, staircase, floors and paving slabs and others. By end-user, the Precast Concrete market is segmented intoresidential buildings, commercial buildings, institutional buildings, public infrastructure, industrial buildings. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Precast Concrete Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Precast Concrete Market, by Structure

Parking Lots

Foundations

Bridges

Walls

Culverts

Staircase

Floors and Paving Slabs

Others

Precast Concrete Market, by End User

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Buildings

Precast Concrete Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

