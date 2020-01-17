Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $16.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $19.24 billion at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2022.

The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies and their interaction.

Major players in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are Abbott Diagnostics , Roche Diagnostics , Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics , Diamond Diagnostics , Dynex Technologies

An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. The incidence rate of diseases such as viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, cancer or hormonal disorders is increasing worldwide, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices. For example, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016. This number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.

Stringent regulatory policies related to approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables is a major restraint for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. Immunochemistry devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple and separate clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for launching their products. The entire process of regulatory approval is time consuming, with a minimum of about 18-30 months required for approval of class III devices and around 6-9 months required for approval of class II devices.

