Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Breast Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global breast cancer drugs market was valued at about $10.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $11.89 billion at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the breast cancer drugs market in 2018, with about 43% share in the market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The breast cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The breast cancer drugs market consists of sales of breast cancer drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapy for treating breast cancer.

Major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer drugs market. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and affects around 2.1 million women each year. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, an estimated 627,000 women died from breast cancer, accounting for 15% of all cancer related deaths among women. The factors responsible for breast cancer include heredity, age, lifestyle of a peson and is more common in developed countries. As the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer rises, the demand for breast cancer drugs increases, thereby driving market growth.

Adverse side effects caused by the use of breast cancer drugs is acting as a restraint on the breast cancer drugs market. Breast cancer drugs can result in long term or short term side effects including headaches, dental issues, osteoporosis, heart problems, cataracts, blood clots, infertility and others. As a result, patients depend on alternate or complementary treatments to deal with the side affects, thereby increasing overall treatment costs. Also, the long lasting nature of some of the side effects discourage the use of breast cancer drugs, affecting market growth.

