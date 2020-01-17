GCC Ice Cream Market is projected to grow at US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027 | General Mills, Inc.,Maras Turka,Mini Melts Inc.,Nestle S.A.,IFFCO

The GCC ice cream market is accounted to US$ 543.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027.

Most countries in GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have traditionally been oil economies, but in recent years they have started to promote themselves tourist hubs in the Gulf. Therefore, the demand for ice cream has also surged due to increasing tourism in some of the countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. GCC countries enjoy hot sunny days during the most part of the year. Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The hot climate and sweltering afternoons in the GCC make for a perfect atmosphere to relish frozen desserts and ice creams. This further boosts the ice cream market in GCC.

The climate in GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, among others, is very hot. The UAE has a desert climate, characterized by pleasantly mild winters and very hot, sunny summers. Summers in the UAE are very hot, and the temperature ranges from 38 °C to 42 °C. Likewise, Saudi Arabia is an extremely dry country, and rainfall is minimal. In summers, the country witnesses blistering heat and humid temperatures thus, making it uncomfortable to get around.

The climate of Qatar can be described as a subtropical dry, hot desert climate with low annual rainfall, very high temperatures in summer. The harsh climatic condition results in high demand for cold food and beverages. Therefore, ice-cream remains the favorite frozen dessert in GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain. A large number of ice-cream manufacturers operating in the GCC ice cream market are focusing on introducing new ice-cream variants in the GCC market. Additionally, the growth of the tourism sector and restaurant businesses in the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain is also expected to support the growth of the ice-cream market.

Lactose is one of the main constituent sugars in dairy milk. Lactose intolerance a condition found in many humans; it is characterized by the inability to digest sugar (lactose) in dairy products fully. It is usually caused by a deficiency of the lactase enzyme due to the inability of the body to synthesize it. The growing rate of lactose intolerances around the world has created a demand for gluten- and lactose-free products, including ice-creams. The rapidly expanding trend of veganism has further driven the market for vegan, lactose- and gluten-free ice-cream varieties made from ingredients that are devoid of animal products, based on other milk substitutes, such as almond milk and coconut milk. People of Arab ethnicity are more prone to lactose and gluten intolerances. The growing incidences of lactose intolerance in the GCC is expected to generate high demand for gluten- and lactose-free ice cream products during the forecast period. These factors lead to surge in demand for gluten- and lactose-free ice cream market.

